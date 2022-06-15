Jurassic World Dominion's Mamoudou Athie Explains Why People Might Misjudge His Character Ramsay - Exclusive

On how he would describe his character, Athie said, "Where to begin? Ramsay is a product of his time. He is considered a millennial, which has a lot of negative connotations these days. I don't think that's fair. But I guess that's because I am him." Let's face it: Millennials tend to get a lot of baseless hostility, and movie characters aren't immune to the stigma.

"He's highly ambitious, but he also has a conscience, and he also knows that what's good for [him] in the immediate isn't necessarily what's good for [him] later down the line — which is apparently the hardest concept in the world based on what's going on, but whatever," Athie added. "He's something of a cipher. You don't get to know a lot about him outside of what he does. He was a really cool character to have a lot of internal dialogue with [about] what's going on around him, but also staying on task."

"Jurassic World Dominion" isn't the first time we've seen BioSyn in action, and it likely won't be the last if the franchise continues. As Ramsay is BioSyn's newest golden employee, Athie has his own take on the nefarious company.

"What [BioSyn] is and what people believe it is are two drastically different things. What people believe it is, and what he believes it is when he comes to the company, is something that can change the future of humanity," Athie explained. "It's something that he thinks can change the future of the world entirely. But what it is really [is] a massive capitalistic organization that is solely interested in making money, at least on [Lewis] Dodgson's side. Maybe [Dodgson's character] Campbell takes an issue [with] that, but that's what I'm saying it is."

"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.