Jurassic World Dominion's Mamoudou Athie Explains Why People Might Misjudge His Character Ramsay - Exclusive
BioSyn is back in "Jurassic World Dominion," and the shady genetics company has found its newest prodigy: Ramsay Cole ( Mamoudou Athie). Though the movie boasts staple cast members from both the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy and "Jurassic World," the series' new additions are just as integral to the story.
BioSyn newcomer Ramsay is a bit hard to read at the beginning of the movie, and for that reason, along with Ramsay's age, Athie thinks that fans might not give his character a chance. Yet once fans watch "Jurassic World Dominion," most would agree that his character arc is a fun new addition to the franchise. Who exactly is Ramsay Cole? Mamoudou Athie has his own ideas regarding that question.
Looper spoke to Momoudou Athie during an exclusive interview where the actor gave a rundown of his character Ramsay Cole, why fans might misjudge his character, and the deal is with BioSyn.
The Jurassic World millennial
On how he would describe his character, Athie said, "Where to begin? Ramsay is a product of his time. He is considered a millennial, which has a lot of negative connotations these days. I don't think that's fair. But I guess that's because I am him." Let's face it: Millennials tend to get a lot of baseless hostility, and movie characters aren't immune to the stigma.
"He's highly ambitious, but he also has a conscience, and he also knows that what's good for [him] in the immediate isn't necessarily what's good for [him] later down the line — which is apparently the hardest concept in the world based on what's going on, but whatever," Athie added. "He's something of a cipher. You don't get to know a lot about him outside of what he does. He was a really cool character to have a lot of internal dialogue with [about] what's going on around him, but also staying on task."
"Jurassic World Dominion" isn't the first time we've seen BioSyn in action, and it likely won't be the last if the franchise continues. As Ramsay is BioSyn's newest golden employee, Athie has his own take on the nefarious company.
"What [BioSyn] is and what people believe it is are two drastically different things. What people believe it is, and what he believes it is when he comes to the company, is something that can change the future of humanity," Athie explained. "It's something that he thinks can change the future of the world entirely. But what it is really [is] a massive capitalistic organization that is solely interested in making money, at least on [Lewis] Dodgson's side. Maybe [Dodgson's character] Campbell takes an issue [with] that, but that's what I'm saying it is."
"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.