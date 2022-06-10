Jurassic World Dominion Actor Mamoudou Athie Picks His Favorite Dinosaur - Exclusive
When it comes to Mamoudou Athie's experience working on "Jurassic World," the word "cool" is as apt as it gets. Playing a new character in a franchise as beloved as "Jurassic World" is no small feat — especially given the clout and nostalgia from the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy.
One thing that makes "Jurassic World Dominion" even more remarkable, however, is the returning slate of the OG series staples like Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill). Not only do fans get to see these icons return to this world, but a whole new slate of "Jurassic World" actors also got the chance to act alongside the actors and characters who started it all. Between a new round of awesome dinosaurs and the blending of nostalgia and new storylines, "Jurassic World Dominion" is one for the books. Mamoudou Athie spoke to Looper during an exclusive interview where he dished on what it was like working with the original "Jurassic Park" cast in "Jurassic World Dominion" — and he also revealed his favorite dinosaur.
The 'coolest' dino according to Mamoudou Athie
On the laundry list of cool things Mamoudou Athie got to do in "Jurassic World Dominion," working with the original "Jurassic Park" cast ranks pretty high on the list. "Man, [that] was so cool. It's so cool. Sam Neill, Laura [Dern], and Jeff Goldblum ... I could use a lot more adjectives, but it is just so cool," he said. "Basically, it was awesome. Those guys are so cool. How many times have I said 'cool'?" His gushing is understandable — that would be a pretty unforgettable experience for any "Jurassic Park" fan.
But when it comes to all the stars of the franchise, the dinosaurs shine just as bright. While some people might not be able to pick a favorite, Athie isn't shy about his dino of choice — and it's not one of the terrifying carnivores that usually steal the show. "My favorite dinosaur is the triceratops. It's probably the coolest," he said, adding in jest, "How many times have I said 'cool' in this interview? This is crazy."
"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.