Jurassic World Dominion Actor Mamoudou Athie Picks His Favorite Dinosaur - Exclusive

When it comes to Mamoudou Athie's experience working on "Jurassic World," the word "cool" is as apt as it gets. Playing a new character in a franchise as beloved as "Jurassic World" is no small feat — especially given the clout and nostalgia from the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy.

One thing that makes "Jurassic World Dominion" even more remarkable, however, is the returning slate of the OG series staples like Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill). Not only do fans get to see these icons return to this world, but a whole new slate of "Jurassic World" actors also got the chance to act alongside the actors and characters who started it all. Between a new round of awesome dinosaurs and the blending of nostalgia and new storylines, "Jurassic World Dominion" is one for the books. Mamoudou Athie spoke to Looper during an exclusive interview where he dished on what it was like working with the original "Jurassic Park" cast in "Jurassic World Dominion" — and he also revealed his favorite dinosaur.