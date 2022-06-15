Obi-Wan Kenobi Director On Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen Reprising Their Prequel Roles - Exclusive

It's been almost 20 years since Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen played Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in "Revenge of the Sith." On whether getting back into character took a bit to reacquaint themselves or if it came naturally, Chow said, "No, bringing back Ewan and Hayden, for me, Ewan was part of the show right from the get-go, and he was very creatively involved in the development." She added, "I remember the very first time we did a camera test, and he came on in his costume and came onto [the] set in character, and it felt like he slipped back into that so easily. We were all like, 'Jesus, it's Obi-Wan Kenobi,' right away."

Being a part of the "Star Wars" universe never seems to truly leave the cast's lives, even long after their final scenes (much to Harrison Ford's dismay). Chow explained, "They both slipped into the character very easily, but part of it is also, not only did they play these roles in the prequels, but they've also lived with these roles in the public eye, and it's been part of their lives for so long, that I don't know that it fully went away for them." Now, fans are just happy to have their faves back in action.