The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Volunteers Its Tributes

Even before Suzanne Collins' prequel novel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" hit shelves in the spring of 2020, a film adaptation had been announced. Given the smashing success of the original film trilogy of "The Hunger Games," that news wasn't particularly surprising. However, it meant that fans would be long wondering all manner of questions. What would a more recently wartorn Panem look like on screen? Who would be chosen to play a young Coriolanus Snow? Finally, because the universe of "The Hunger Games" is so diverse and intricate, who would play the various tributes and mentors?

Fans got great news when a release date -– November 17, 2023 -– was announced in April of 2022. It was quickly followed by news that Tom Blyth ("Scott and Sid," "Benediction") was cast as the 18-year-old Snow and that Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") would be playing Lucy Gray Baird, the singing tribute from District 12 Snow is tasked with mentoring (via Deadline).

Still, that left a whole bunch of characters — tributes and mentors both — without a face. Until today's announcement, that is.