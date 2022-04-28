Hunger Games Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

"The Hunger Games" remains an inescapable pop-cultural phenomenon. As of this writing, the wildly popular trilogy of dystopian young adult books, written by Suzanne Collins, has sold 50 million copies in the United States alone since the first of the three was first published in 2008. The subsequent film series landed in theaters beginning with "The Hunger Games" in 2012, filling the gap for young adult blockbusters left by the conclusion of the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" series of films that had dominated the box office during the 2000s.

With a tetralogy of movies under its belt, the franchise seemed to have reached a conclusion in 2015 with the release of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2." It was already more content than fans expected since that movie aped the successful "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" formula of splitting the last novel in a series into a bipartite set of films. However, Collins returned with a new "Hunger Games" novel in 2020, that time releasing a prequel titled, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." For those who thought they'd seen all there was of Panem, the book was an unexpected godsend, and it sold half a million copies in its first week.

Now, "Hunger Games" fans have even more good news to look forward to, thanks to an exciting announcement from Lionsgate.