It's No Surprise How Many Want To Compete In This Real-Life Squid Game

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 1

The dangerous tournament in Netflix's "Squid Game" is a competition that no one should really take part in, especially since the entire contest is ultimately a messed-up reality show for rich folks. Even so, the show is quick to lampshade the fact that when the prize is high enough, truly desperate people are willing to do anything — even voluntarily return to the game that they know will almost certainly be fatal.

The show has rapidly become a true cultural phenomenon, with a flash flood popularity that's on par with — and arguably exceeds — Netflix hits like "Stranger Things" and "Tiger King." Thanks to its exciting concept and an artful blend of fantastic horror movie scenarios and grounded, realistic characters, the "Squid Game" fever has spread well beyond the TV screen. It appears that many people would be willing to play the game in real life, too. Netflix even has to re-edit certain scenes that show the phone number the characters call to enter the game, solely because wannabe "Squid Game" participants have been pestering the poor person who has the real number. Knowing this, it's probably no surprise that people have been lining up to compete in this real-life version of "Squid Game."