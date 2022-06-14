Ms. Marvel Director Adil El Arbi Pitches What A Brie Larson Cameo Could Look Like In Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

There's no denying that there are some great homages to the "Captain Marvel" movie and the '90s as a whole in "Ms. Marvel." On which of these aspects the directors had the most fun including, and what was most important in honoring Captain Marvel's legacy in the show, Fallah said, "We wanted to say true to the character, and through the comic book and in the comic book, you have Kamala Khan, who's a big fan of Captain Marvel." He added, "We used a lot of the aspects that were in the comic book in the show. For me, the favorite piece is in AvengersCon when she's coming there, and she sees that statue flying: Captain Marvel. That felt like magic for me too, when I saw that." It certainly felt magical to fans, too.

When it comes to Arbi, the director was massively inspired by '90s films. "When it's in terms of the '90s, for us, that [means] John Hughes, his movies, 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' and the TV shows. We are from Belgium, so American high school is very exotic to us," Arbi said. "It's very special and weird — you look at 'Parker Lewis Can't Lose,' 'Saved by the Bell,' 'Boy Meets World,' and countless other high school comedies that we saw."

A show like "Ms. Marvel" has long since been on the directors' bucket list. Arbi added, "We were like, 'Okay, if one day we get the chance to do that, it's going to be this '90s American high school vibe.' That's what we tried to convey in the show." Mission accomplished — in the best way.

