Jurassic World Dominion's Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard Choose The Coolest Dinos From The Film - Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) may be two of the biggest "Jurassic World Dominion" actors, but the movie would be nothing without the franchise's real stars: the dinosaurs. The "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" trilogies created their compelling dinos by using convincing (and massive) animatronics rather than solely relying on CGI. As a result, the actors can fully immerse themselves into the world without having to act alongside tennis balls and green screens.
While "Jurassic World Dominion" brings back franchise-favorite dinosaurs, it also introduces a new slate of creatures along the way — including a few new terrifying flying dinosaurs. It's nearly impossible to choose a favorite type even when you don't star in a series about scaly beasts. However, Howard and Pratt have a few ideas.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Howard and Pratt revealed which of the "Jurassic World Dominion" dinosaurs are the coolest in their opinion.
From flying fiends to scaly beasts
Some people say that size doesn't matter, but when it comes to dinosaurs, it just might play a part in fan (and cast) favorites. Of course, Pratt's character Owen comes across more than a few new and old dinosaurs in "Jurassic World Dominion," but the terrifying flying dinos are the ones that enamored him the most. On the coolest dinosaur, the actor said, "Oh man, it's a great question. The coolest? There's something called a quetzalcoatlus, which is the largest ever flying predator. It's like the size of the 747. That's pretty cool."
Meanwhile, Howard was drawn to a species of dinosaur that even puts the size of the T-Rex to shame. She explained her pick by saying, "Dreadnoughtus — which is the largest dinosaur ever. It's an herbivore. It was an herbivore, but it was the size of like eight T-Rexes." Well, a dinosaur doesn't need to eat meat to play with another dinosaur's food if the "Jurassic World Dominion" action sequences are anything to go by.
"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.