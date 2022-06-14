Jurassic World Dominion's Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard Choose The Coolest Dinos From The Film - Exclusive

Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) may be two of the biggest "Jurassic World Dominion" actors, but the movie would be nothing without the franchise's real stars: the dinosaurs. The "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" trilogies created their compelling dinos by using convincing (and massive) animatronics rather than solely relying on CGI. As a result, the actors can fully immerse themselves into the world without having to act alongside tennis balls and green screens.

While "Jurassic World Dominion" brings back franchise-favorite dinosaurs, it also introduces a new slate of creatures along the way — including a few new terrifying flying dinosaurs. It's nearly impossible to choose a favorite type even when you don't star in a series about scaly beasts. However, Howard and Pratt have a few ideas.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Howard and Pratt revealed which of the "Jurassic World Dominion" dinosaurs are the coolest in their opinion.