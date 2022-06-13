Mamoudou Athie Reveals What He Was Tempted To Take From The Jurassic World Dominion Set - Exclusive

Nothing can quite top that feeling of going onto a nostalgic and epic set like "Jurassic World" and getting a glimpse at the franchise's massive dinosaurs. Despite so many films taking the CGI route, the "Jurassic World" films have followed in the footsteps of their "Jurassic Park" predecessors by keeping the movies grounded in reality and using tangible effects. The "Jurassic World" trilogy still boasts epic special effects, but it's not all CGI.

Mamoudou Athie was just as star-struck over the dinosaurs as he was at the original trilogy cast. He noted that it was "cool" that they used so many practical dinosaurs (or, at least, parts of dinosaurs) while filming. The actor recalled stepping into that universe and seeing the dinosaurs for the very first time, adding that the experience was "Breathtaking. [It's] staggering that the level of craftsmanship exists on that level." However, while it's easy to smuggle a shirt or a dino egg from set, no one is walking away with a T-Rex, much to Athie's disappointment.

Athie would have loved to take home his very own dinosaur, joking, "I was like, 'Can I take this home?' Of course not, but there was something so special about how they made all these animatronic puppets with such life in detail. When you make something that realistic, there's a lot of love involved in making it, and in interacting with them, it's super cool."

"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.