Mamoudou Athie Reveals What He Was Tempted To Take From The Jurassic World Dominion Set - Exclusive
The final installment of the "Jurassic World" trilogy is here, and along with cameos from the original series cast comes an introduction to new faces. One such actor is Mamoudou Athie, who plays BioSyn worker Ramsay Cole. The actor got to work with OGs Laura Dern (who plays Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (who plays Alan Grant) in more than a few scenes, fulfilling the fantasy of any actor who grew up watching the "Jurassic Park" trilogy in the '90s and early '00s.
There's no denying that the "Jurassic World Dominion" dinos are beyond cool — and Athie even has a favorite dinosaur. Though acting alongside legends in a massively popular franchise is a dream come true, running from dinosaurs that are so realistic you almost forget they're not real is an experience in itself. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mamoudou Athie revealed what he was tempted to swipe from the "Jurassic World Dominion" set — and it's probably not what you'd expect.
It's the dinosaurs' world — we're just living in it
Nothing can quite top that feeling of going onto a nostalgic and epic set like "Jurassic World" and getting a glimpse at the franchise's massive dinosaurs. Despite so many films taking the CGI route, the "Jurassic World" films have followed in the footsteps of their "Jurassic Park" predecessors by keeping the movies grounded in reality and using tangible effects. The "Jurassic World" trilogy still boasts epic special effects, but it's not all CGI.
Mamoudou Athie was just as star-struck over the dinosaurs as he was at the original trilogy cast. He noted that it was "cool" that they used so many practical dinosaurs (or, at least, parts of dinosaurs) while filming. The actor recalled stepping into that universe and seeing the dinosaurs for the very first time, adding that the experience was "Breathtaking. [It's] staggering that the level of craftsmanship exists on that level." However, while it's easy to smuggle a shirt or a dino egg from set, no one is walking away with a T-Rex, much to Athie's disappointment.
Athie would have loved to take home his very own dinosaur, joking, "I was like, 'Can I take this home?' Of course not, but there was something so special about how they made all these animatronic puppets with such life in detail. When you make something that realistic, there's a lot of love involved in making it, and in interacting with them, it's super cool."
"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.