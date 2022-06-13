Ms. Marvel Writer Has A Very Meta Plan For Paul Rudd

It's no surprise that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the biggest Avengers fangirl in all of Jersey City. In the Disney+ series' first episode, we learn that the teenager has the coolest Avengers memorabilia that would make any real-life fan jealous, hosts her own YouTube channel that recaps the in-universe happenings of her Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and even dabbles in Captain Marvel cosplay. If you've got a pressing question about the Avengers, there's a pretty great chance that Khan can fill you in on the details.

But how does Khan exactly get her Avengers intel? Sure, she likely knows more than the average Earthling, but how exactly is she aware that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) swooped in during the tense battle against Thanos during the in-universe events of "Avengers: Endgame"? No, Khan isn't a SHIELD agent who holds the universe's darkest secrets — she just likes podcasts. During the debut episode of "Ms. Marvel," Khan reveals that she's been getting her info from "Big Me Little Me," an interview from the fictional "This Powered Life" podcast. It turns out the interview subject is Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) (Paul Rudd), and though we don't know all the details, Khan confirms that she got her "Endgame" info from Ant-Man's ramblings.

If a tell-all interview featuring Ant-Man is out in the wild in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will viewers ever get to listen to Rudd's chatter?