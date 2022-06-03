Kevin Feige Teases Whether Ms. Marvel's AvengerCon Could Become A Reality

During a press event for "Ms. Marvel" attended by Looper, the subject of AvengerCon came up, and Kevin Feige had a rather interesting answer as to whether or not AvengerCon could become a reality. He said, "We were definitely talking about that on the set. We shot that right, you know, in the middle of COVID protocols, so there hadn't been a convention for a very long time. And it was very cathartic for all of us to see that." He continued, "And we were shooting 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on the stage right next door, believe it or not, actually the scene with the three Spideys, and a lot of that crew kept sneaking over to see and attend AvengerCon." Feige then said that an actual AvengerCon might not be a bad idea.

It was then brought up that several props are being displayed at varying Disney campuses, and that it is somewhat possible to visit the "Ms. Marvel" version of AvengerCon. Considering these comments, it seems as if the Master of the MCU is definitely considering what a real-life version of AvengerCon might look like. This means that there is a chance that fans may actually get to visit a comic convention that celebrates all things Marvel at some point in the future!