Why Lightyear's Taika Waititi Isn't Afraid To Rip Off Pixar's Masterpieces

Since the 2020 announcement of "Lightyear," fans have seen multiple trailers detailing what will happen to Buzz (Chris Evans) and the rest of his team during a dangerous mission that leads them to Emperor Zurg (James Brolin). A few new characters are also prepared to help Buzz on his mission, including Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer) and Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi). Although we know that Izzy is the granddaughter of Buzz's friend from the past, Alisha (Uzo Aduba), there hasn't been much revealed about Waititi's Mo — except that he thought joining the Junior Zap Patrol would be fun.

Waititi is an incredibly versatile figure in the entertainment industry, as he has directed, produced, and acted in some incredibly popular films, including "Thor: Ragnarok" and the Academy Award-winning "Jojo Rabbit." Although Waititi only serves as an actor in "Lightyear," he directs and will again portray Korg in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" (via IMDb).

Although Waititi's directorial vision and personal touch on a project are certainly his own, he recently revealed that he's not afraid to borrow from his fellow masters of cinema. Here is why Taika Waititi isn't afraid to rip off Pixar.