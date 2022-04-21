Pixar Drops Surprise Second Trailer For Lightyear

Although it has been a few years since "Toy Story 4" arrived in theaters and made everyone cry in a way that only a Pixar movie can, the franchise is getting bigger with "Lightyear." It's the film-within-a-film about Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) that the iconic toy voiced by Tim Allen is based on. Longtime fans will know that this isn't the first time the studio has explored what Buzz Lightyear gets up to in-universe, as the 2000 movie "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins" follows a similar route.

However, the new animated movie goes much bigger with Buzz and Star Command, as it follows the titular astronaut on his first test flight before he goes up against the nefarious Emperor Zurg (James Brolin). The first trailer revealed the grand, science-fiction approach to the character, complete with fellow astronauts, and a glimpse of Zurg's empire.

And now, Pixar has dropped an unexpected second "Lightyear" trailer, and it's got a few surprises up its sleeve.