Pixar Drops Surprise Second Trailer For Lightyear
Although it has been a few years since "Toy Story 4" arrived in theaters and made everyone cry in a way that only a Pixar movie can, the franchise is getting bigger with "Lightyear." It's the film-within-a-film about Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) that the iconic toy voiced by Tim Allen is based on. Longtime fans will know that this isn't the first time the studio has explored what Buzz Lightyear gets up to in-universe, as the 2000 movie "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins" follows a similar route.
However, the new animated movie goes much bigger with Buzz and Star Command, as it follows the titular astronaut on his first test flight before he goes up against the nefarious Emperor Zurg (James Brolin). The first trailer revealed the grand, science-fiction approach to the character, complete with fellow astronauts, and a glimpse of Zurg's empire.
And now, Pixar has dropped an unexpected second "Lightyear" trailer, and it's got a few surprises up its sleeve.
Buzz Lightyear gets lost in the future
The second "Lightyear" trailer quickly establishes that Buzz gets thrown 62 years into the future after his test flight, and he has to partner up with Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), the granddaughter of his friend, Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba). Thankfully, he also has his faithful robot cat Sox (Peter Sohn) by his side to make sense of everything.
If traveling to the future wasn't enough, he also has to avoid getting killed by Zurg's robotic empire. This sees Buzz and Izzy teaming up with a rag-tag team of soldiers — including Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi) and Darby Steele (Dale Soules) — to defeat the villain. The footage shows off the exciting vision for "Lightyear," giving fans a taste of just how big this new universe is. It's clear that Chris Evans gets to flex his comedic chops here too, backed up by talented stars like Palmer and Waititi.
Thankfully audiences don't have to wait 62 years for "Lightyear," since it arrives in theaters on June 17, 2022.