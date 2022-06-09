Bob Saget's Friends Have The Perfect Send-Off For The Late Comedian

On January 9, the general public learned about the death of iconic sitcom actor and vulgar stand-up comic Bob Saget. Naturally, given his considerable and wide-ranging body of work, many of his fellow entertainers from various corners of the comedy world paid tribute to Saget in the coming hours and days. Celebrities who publicly mourned Saget's death on social media include Patton Oswalt, B.J. Novak, Kathy Griffin, and Jason Alexander, among numerous others.

Of course, some of Saget's peers honored him off of social media too. Perhaps most notably, the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, CA — a comedy club frequented by countless well-known comics, including Saget at the start of his career — hosted a memorial event in late January. John Stamos, John Mayer, and Jeff Ross, all of whom were close with Saget, emceed the show (via The Hollywood Reporter). The LA Times also published in text a lengthy speech that Stamos gave at the event.

Then, in May, Netflix announced that it would release a recording of the memorial event to its subscribers. Now, just before its premiere, the streaming service released a trailer for the special, giving those unable to attend in person their first look at this star-studded tribute to the late comic.