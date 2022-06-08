Simu Liu Has A Beautiful Reaction To Ms. Marvel's Debut

On June 8, the first episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series "Ms. Marvel" premiered on Disney+. The debut of this latest franchise entry is significant for numerous reasons to the ever-growing MCU, both in-fiction and concerning its production.

For one, "Ms. Marvel" is a hit with critics. A number of reviewers specifically highlighted the show's coming-of-age story and high school setting as among its biggest strengths, given that no prior MCU film or TV series has been so explicitly targeted at younger audiences. Meanwhile, as is typical of any new Marvel release, its story ties up a few notable loose ends that were previously lingering in MCU canon. For example, the series includes one of the first major acknowledgements of the personal sacrifice original Avenger Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) made to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Arguably the most notable addition to the MCU in "Ms. Marvel," however, is its titular character, named Kamala Khan and portrayed by new star Iman Vellani. During a promotional event, Vellani herself highlighted the fact that Kamala is uniquely relatable due to being a fan of the Avengers team as most viewers presumably are. Fellow MCU star Simu Liu, meanwhile, celebrated Vellani's performance as one of the series' strengths in a Tweet just prior to its premiere.