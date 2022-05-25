Early Reactions Suggest Ms. Marvel Is Exactly What The MCU Needs
Marvel fans have been fed well as of late. Thanks to the advent of Disney+, viewers now have original series to tide them over between big-screen releases. That means in addition to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" offering up plenty of action-y goodness, fans have also been treated to "Moon Knight" this year. And the good times will keep on rolling as the next show to entertain millions comes out on June 8 — "Ms. Marvel."
The series will follow 16-year-old Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who's a massive fan of the Avengers, specifically Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). This obsession means she doesn't always necessarily fit in amongst her peers, but it completely changes her life when she gets ahold of a magical bangle that allows her to harness cosmic energy and create constructs, becoming a superhero in her own right.
Not only does the show promise to be another engaging entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will set up the character for her big-screen appearance in "The Marvels." But the question on every fan's mind is whether "Ms. Marvel" will live up to the Marvel name and be any good. Fortunately, the first two episodes have been released to critics, and the overwhelming response seems to be that "Ms. Marvel" is another entertaining entry in the franchise that should satisfy audiences of all ages.
Critics rave about how fun Ms. Marvel is
Early reviews have already begun to pour in for "Ms. Marvel," and you'll be hard-pressed to find any negative words against the upcoming series. Everyone seems to be in agreement that "Ms. Marvel" is another worthy Marvel original series, particularly for younger fans of the franchise. Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky wrote this about the show on Twitter, "Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age story for younger fans but something older ones will enjoy. Fun & unique style incorporates drawings into the storytelling. Different but VERY cool powers! Packed with action & representation! Get ready to fall in love with Iman Vellani!"
Meanwhile, Brandon Katz of The Wrap focused more on how the show manages to tell a compelling high school, coming-of-age story, which is something we haven't really seen from Marvel at this point outside of Spider-Man. Katz mentions, "If you're looking for grand world-impacting stakes, nothing in the first two episodes suggests that's what this show is about. But Ms. Marvel's focus on the more mundane growing pains of high school/family life are refreshing." After the multiverse-threatening stakes of "Doctor Strange 2," having something smaller scale for the MCU sounds like a nice change of pace.
Most importantly, it also sounds as if "Ms. Marvel" will answer some burning questions fans have had for a while now. Here's what Julia Delbel had to say, "The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered." Only the first two episodes have been released to reviewers at this point, but it sounds like those installments cover quite a bit of ground. If nothing else, they set the stage for grander things to come.
It's a vast departure from previous fan remarks
There has been some skepticism online about how good "Ms. Marvel" would end up being. The show immediately ruffled some feathers when it came out that the show would make a significant difference to Kamala Khan's powers in the show. In the comics, she's an Inhuman with the ability to stretch herself, but for the Disney+ series, she'll wear a bangle that allows her to project energy constructs. Fans viewed it as a betrayal of the character, but actress Iman Vellani didn't pay the words much mind. She stated in an interview, "I'm very possessive of Kamala. I think we stay true to what the comics brought. For all I care she could shoot sausages out her fingers, as long as she still goes on that self-discovery journey."
It may take some getting used to for fans of comic-Kamala, but according to critics, everything about this series just works. Iman Vellani stands out as Kamala, and most importantly, the show brings together much-needed Muslim representation to the MCU. Preeti Chhibber comments, "I want to say very briefly the way the culture is integrated is one of my favorite things — it's not there to be discussed or liked or disliked, it's a fact. Just a part of her life. And that's how it's treated. I loved seeing it."
From the performances to the cultural relevance, "Ms. Marvel" appears to get everything right. And that should get fans extremely excited for when the show finally drops on Disney+ on June 8.