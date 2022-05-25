Early Reactions Suggest Ms. Marvel Is Exactly What The MCU Needs

Marvel fans have been fed well as of late. Thanks to the advent of Disney+, viewers now have original series to tide them over between big-screen releases. That means in addition to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" offering up plenty of action-y goodness, fans have also been treated to "Moon Knight" this year. And the good times will keep on rolling as the next show to entertain millions comes out on June 8 — "Ms. Marvel."

The series will follow 16-year-old Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who's a massive fan of the Avengers, specifically Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). This obsession means she doesn't always necessarily fit in amongst her peers, but it completely changes her life when she gets ahold of a magical bangle that allows her to harness cosmic energy and create constructs, becoming a superhero in her own right.

Not only does the show promise to be another engaging entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will set up the character for her big-screen appearance in "The Marvels." But the question on every fan's mind is whether "Ms. Marvel" will live up to the Marvel name and be any good. Fortunately, the first two episodes have been released to critics, and the overwhelming response seems to be that "Ms. Marvel" is another entertaining entry in the franchise that should satisfy audiences of all ages.