Law & Order Season 22 Just Locked Down Its Most Important Star

"Law & Order" Season 22 is looking better and better with each passing day. One of the longest-running shows in television history, "Law & Order" first debuted in 1990 and quickly became a hit for NBC. The series eventually spawned its own spin-offs, with the most popular being "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." One of the world's largest media franchises, "Law & Order" continues to expand its prospects with series creator Dick Wolf still at the helm.

The Emmy-winning procedural series called it curtains in 2010 after 20 years of production, with NBC opting to renew "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and commission "Law & Order: Los Angeles" instead (via The New York Times). Ironically, "Law & Order: Los Angeles" was canceled after one season, while the anchor series was brought back earlier this year for Season 21. The revival series saw the return of fan-favorite characters Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and hotshot District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). The return was praised by critics, with Season 21 earning a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series was renewed for Season 22.

As the anchor series continues to find its footing in a television landscape that has largely been dominated by its various spin-offs and sister shows, like Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise, there's some recent casting news that will leave fans excited for the upcoming season.