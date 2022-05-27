Law & Order Revival Is Already Losing One Of Its Major Stars

"Law & Order" is a television juggernaut that continues to compel viewers three decades after its debut on NBC. Beginning in 1990, the Dick Wolf-created series differs from other police procedurals in the sense that it spends ample time covering both the criminal investigations and their subsequent court cases. In short, the show is the perfect combination of police procedural and legal drama. Furthermore, the formula has been so successful that it's allowed "Law & Order" to become a franchise that spans various spin-offs, some of which have gone on to eclipse the original series in terms of success and longevity.

The original "Law & Order" went on hiatus back in 2010, but fans were delighted when the series returned to screens for its 21st season earlier this year. If there was one complaint that some long-term "Law & Order" aficionados had with the revival, however, it was the lack of interesting new characters to complement the established players. With that in mind, some of those fans will be upset to learn that a popular series stalwart is set to leave the show.