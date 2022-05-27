Law & Order Revival Is Already Losing One Of Its Major Stars
"Law & Order" is a television juggernaut that continues to compel viewers three decades after its debut on NBC. Beginning in 1990, the Dick Wolf-created series differs from other police procedurals in the sense that it spends ample time covering both the criminal investigations and their subsequent court cases. In short, the show is the perfect combination of police procedural and legal drama. Furthermore, the formula has been so successful that it's allowed "Law & Order" to become a franchise that spans various spin-offs, some of which have gone on to eclipse the original series in terms of success and longevity.
The original "Law & Order" went on hiatus back in 2010, but fans were delighted when the series returned to screens for its 21st season earlier this year. If there was one complaint that some long-term "Law & Order" aficionados had with the revival, however, it was the lack of interesting new characters to complement the established players. With that in mind, some of those fans will be upset to learn that a popular series stalwart is set to leave the show.
Anthony Anderson is leaving Law & Order
Detective Kevin Bernard is hanging up his badge, as Anthony Anderson won't be returning for Season 22 of "Law & Order" (per Deadline). The actor joined the show in 2008 and has been part of every installment since then. However, it would appear that Anderson didn't have any long-term plans to be part of the revival series from the get-go.
According to the report, the star signed a one-year contract when he agreed to return to the fold. The Deadline report states that he always intended to leave "Law & Order" after Season 21 as he only returned to support Dick Wolf with the relaunch. Now that the revival has been renewed for another season over at NBC, the relaunch can be considered a success.
It remains to be seen what's in store for Anderson moving forward. Prior to the "Law & Order" revival, he became synonymous with the sitcom "Black-ish," but that show came to end earlier this year following eight successful seasons. His IMDb doesn't list any upcoming projects at the time of this writing, though it's probably only a matter of time until he's back on the screen.