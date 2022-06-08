Elsa Pataky Reveals The Stunt She Never Got To Do In Fast And Furious - Exclusive

Fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise first met actress Elsa Pataky in 2011's "Fast Five." In her first appearance, she is introduced as Elena Neves, an officer of Rio de Janeiro's military police. Although she initially works as a part of the task force charged with putting Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) in prison, Elena subsequently chooses to switch sides, joining forces with Dom's team of criminals and forging a romantic relationship with the group's leader.

In 2013, Pataky reprised her role as Elena in "Fast & Furious 6," but the character's story arc quickly takes a different direction when it is revealed that Dom's former girlfriend, the once presumed dead Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), is actually still alive. In response to this revelation, Elena encourages Dom to seek Letty out. Tragically, she is forced to accept that Dom ultimately chooses Letty over her. At the end of the film, Elena joins the Diplomatic Security Service, where she remains working with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) through her appearance in 2015's "Furious 7." Sadly, Pataky's role in the franchise came to an abrupt end in 2017's "Fate of the Furious." In that film, Cipher (Charlize Theron) orders Connor Rhodes (Kristofer Hivju) to murder Elena in front of Dom, leaving Elena and Dom's infant child with only one living parent.

Throughout her time in the series, Pataky had the opportunity to work on a number of different intense fight and chase scenes. In addition to chasing Dom through the streets of Rio de Janeiro in "Fast Five," Elena also helps defend Hobbs during an attack on the Los Angeles DSS office in "Furious 7." In an exclusive interview with Looper to promote her upcoming Netflix movie "Interceptor," Pataky dished on her time in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and explained the one type of stunt she never got the opportunity to pull off.