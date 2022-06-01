Elsa Pataky Talks About Working With Husband Chris Hemsworth On Interceptor - Exclusive Interview

For fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Elsa Pataky needs little to no introduction. Dedicated movie viewers will no doubt recognize the actress from her role as Diplomatic Security Service Agent Elena Neves. First introduced in 2011's "Fast Five" as a part of the team tasked with arresting Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), Elena quickly becomes one of the most important members of the "Fast & Furious" family. In the years since her debut as the character, Pataky has appeared in a total of four "Fast & Furious" films (via IMDb).

Pataky also has close ties to another beloved cinematic universe: She is married to "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth. In fact, if Marvel fans look closely while watching Netflix's latest action film, they might even recognize a cameo appearance by a certain former King of Asgard. According to E! Online, the couple first met in 2010 and married later that same year. They share three children and have acted on screen together a number of times. In addition to a stealth cameo from Pataky in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" (via New York Daily News), the two also shared screen time in the 2018 Netflix film "12 Strong," in which Hemsworth plays Captain Mitch Nelson, and Pataky portrays his wife, Jean.

Notably, the two also worked together during the production of Netflix's "Interceptor," a film that tells the story of one woman's fight to protect the United States against nuclear armageddon. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Pataky talked about the intense training required for her role in "Interceptor," what it was like working with her husband on the movie, her memories of time spent with actors like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in the "Fast & Furious" saga, and the one character she would like to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.