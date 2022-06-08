Small Details You Missed In The First Black Adam Trailer

Since the JSA is clearly going to be a key part of Black Adam's story in (what looks like) the present day, the trailer highlights a few members of the team and their flashy abilities. One of the biggest reveals is Atom Smasher, who's played by none other than "To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo — although we can't really see his face behind that blue mask. Yes, at 0:53 Atom Smasher does his best Doctor Manhattan impression by striding through the streets at his giant-size. It's an impressive shot that reveals a good look at Atom Smasher's costume, complete with glowing blue highlights across his body.

In the comics, Atom Smasher's real name is Albert Rothstein and he's a metahuman with the powers to increase his size and strength. But the glowing blue highlights on his suit in the "Black Adam" trailer might suggest that he's using technology to enhance his size, rather than relying on metahuman abilities. Either way, it's an impressive first look at the hero — and hopefully Centineo gets to prove himself alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge.

It'll be interesting to see whether Atom Smasher has a rivalry with Black Adam like he does when the ruler of Kahndaq joins the team in 2002's "JSA" #21 (via Fandom).