The First Black Adam Trailer Is Peak Dwayne Johnson

Upon his casting in the role of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson declared in a now-famous Instagram post that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Based on the first trailer, the actor formerly known as The Rock certainly seems eager — nay, likely — to make good on that longstanding promise.

While Johnson is no doubt the biggest star attached to "Black Adam," the rest of the cast includes several heavy hitters. Noah Centineo will portray Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge takes flight as Hawkman; Sarah Shahi will play Adrianna Tomaz; and Pierce Brosnan will step into the role of Doctor Fate. All of these characters, with the exception of Tomaz, are members of the Justice Society of America in the "Black Adam" film.

It'll be interesting to see just how Johnson's Black Adam interacts with this cadre of lesser-known DC heroes. Tomaz's character, the superhero Isis, is the wife of Black Adam in the DC comics, so there's plenty of source material to use in service of their relationship. Similarly, while it's unlikely that Zachary Levi's Shazam will appear in the film, there are plenty of "Black Adam" theories to suggest that the titular antihero and his greatest comics enemy could meet in a potential "Shazam! 3."

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but based on the new trailer, Black Adam will have plenty to be getting on with even without Shazam's meddling.