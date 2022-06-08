The First Black Adam Trailer Is Peak Dwayne Johnson
Of all the projects currently in the works for the DC universe, there's perhaps none more intriguing than "Black Adam." The film, which will star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the title character has been properly in development since 2014, when Johnson first attached himself to the role. It's been a long wait for fans of the antihero, but progress has been steady. "Black Adam" even wrapped up principal photography over the summer in 2021, meaning that it was only a matter of time before the infamous archenemy of Shazam saw the light of day.
Needless to say, fans have been clamoring for any type of first look at "Black Adam" and Johnson in the role, and so far, leaks have been scarce. Sure, there was that really impressive concept art showcasing what Johnson's costume would look like, but it's not quite the teaser we've all been hoping for. Though we're still a ways off from the film's projected release date this fall, the fated day has finally come: The first trailer for "Black Adam" has arrived, and the hierarchies of power are trembling.
The Rock has entered the DC ring
Upon his casting in the role of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson declared in a now-famous Instagram post that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Based on the first trailer, the actor formerly known as The Rock certainly seems eager — nay, likely — to make good on that longstanding promise.
While Johnson is no doubt the biggest star attached to "Black Adam," the rest of the cast includes several heavy hitters. Noah Centineo will portray Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge takes flight as Hawkman; Sarah Shahi will play Adrianna Tomaz; and Pierce Brosnan will step into the role of Doctor Fate. All of these characters, with the exception of Tomaz, are members of the Justice Society of America in the "Black Adam" film.
It'll be interesting to see just how Johnson's Black Adam interacts with this cadre of lesser-known DC heroes. Tomaz's character, the superhero Isis, is the wife of Black Adam in the DC comics, so there's plenty of source material to use in service of their relationship. Similarly, while it's unlikely that Zachary Levi's Shazam will appear in the film, there are plenty of "Black Adam" theories to suggest that the titular antihero and his greatest comics enemy could meet in a potential "Shazam! 3."
Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but based on the new trailer, Black Adam will have plenty to be getting on with even without Shazam's meddling.