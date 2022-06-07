The Madonna Biopic Taps This Ozark Alum To Play The Pop Superstar

The upcoming Madonna biopic, which will be directed by the singer herself, has found its lead actress after what sounds like an intensive search. In March, The Hollywood Reporter revealed several high-profile actresses were going through some trying auditions with the role, requiring not just a powerful thespian who can inhabit the role of an icon, but one who can also match the "Vogue" singer's dancing and singing skills. Celebs who were once up for the role previously included "Black Widow" star Florence Pugh, musician Bebe Rexha, and "Euphoria" performer Alexa Demie.

This week, an actress has reportedly finally come out on top, getting an offer for the main role in a feature that has the potential to be a massive film, and not just because it's about arguably one of the biggest pop stars to ever live. Music biopics have been something of a trend recently, especially after flicks like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocket Man" proved box office juggernauts. Other musical icons with their own movies in various stages of development include everyone from Bob Dylan to Boy George as Hollywood attempts to feed what is clearly a hunger in the marketplace by seeing some of today's biggest stars perform yesterday's biggest hits (per Entertainment Weekly).

Madonna is certainly unique in that she will be the one behind the camera as well as the subject in front of the lens, but she's already made a strong choice in casting, well, herself.