Madonna Reveals Her Two Major Hollywood Regrets

We all have regrets. Some of us regret having shame-eaten an entire pizza last night. Others regret agreeing to be roommates with the first person in an apartment with limited square footage. The span of a person's ability to experience remorse is as wide-ranging as the spectrum of the human experience; as varied as the toppings on the top of a lactose-sensitive person's midnight meal delivery decision.

Factor in the near-infinite choices offered to a show business star at the peak of their success, and you'll agree that there are opportunities aplenty to lament. In the case of Madonna, the '80s and '90s were replete with offers, but only two missed chances made her list of regrets.

This news comes courtesy of a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, where the multi-platinum artist was asked a series of questions regarding her career, with the ultimate goal of separating fact from urban legend fiction. Viewers learned a lot — she didn't write "Jimmy Jimmy" thinking of the host of "The Tonight Show," and she did get fired from a donut dispensary for playing with the jelly squirter.

But more than any of that, fans got to peek into a world unrealized, where Madonna thought twice and didn't turn down two of the biggest movies of the last 30 years.