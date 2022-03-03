The Truth About The Brutal Madonna Audition Process For Her Upcoming Biopic

A number of actors can attest to how much of a grueling process it can be to take on the role of a music icon. The likes of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, and Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles, are just a few that have braved the big screen as beloved musicians and have earned praise for their efforts. Now the life of another groundbreaking star is set to appear in cinemas, as reports reveal auditions are underway for the upcoming biopic detailing the life of the legendary Madonna. And even though there are a handful of favorites rumored to be in the running, it seems that the trials are proving to be a bit more demanding than the usual auditions you might hear about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have revealed just what is being asked for those that think they can take on the life of one of the most groundbreaking talents in music history. Venturing outside the usual routine of a screen test and a polite, "we'll be in touch," it turns out taking the mantle of Madonna is more akin to an extreme "American Idol."