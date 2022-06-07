Why Andrew Garfield Is Still Nervous To Talk About His Spider-Man: No Way Home Role

The surprise appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," wherein the two actors reprised their roles as alternate versions of Peter Parker, were almost certainly a key ingredient in the movie's runaway success. Peter #2 and Peter #3, respectively, were praised by audiences across the world for the nostalgia and excitement that they brought to the film.

The arc of Garfield's Spider-Man, in particular, drew attention for the way it redeemed his portrayal of the character following the fallout of the two "Amazing Spider-Man" movies — with his redemption not just being with filmgoers, but also within the film itself, as his previous failure to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) leads to him being doing the perfect rescue of another Peter's great love, MJ Watson-Jones (Zendaya). Following the release of "No Way Home," fans were so thrilled by Garfield's Spidey that they even called for him to make a comeback in his own films, whether that meant an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" or a "Venom" crossover.

Yet, despite how beloved Garfield's role in "No Way Home" has become, the fact that he was even in the movie remained a closely guarded secret right up until its release. Indeed, while Garfield has expressed his gratitude at the outpouring of love from Spider-Man fans, the intense secrecy surrounding the film seems to have had a significant effect on him — as even now, he apparently still gets nervous discussing it.