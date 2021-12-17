What Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Really Want To See Next

Warning: this article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is proving to be a hit with critics and fans alike. According to Deadline, the hotly anticipated threequel has already set opening-day records in Korea, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Russia, Italy and other locales. It seems that Marvel has another international mega-hit on its hands, much to no one's surprise.

A new "Spider-Man" movie sells itself. However, "No Way Home" had the added power of intrigue and mystery on its side from the get-go. As soon as it was confirmed that villains from non-Disney franchises — including Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) — were going to be involved, it opened the door to dream team-ups, showdowns, and interesting possibilities.

Of all those possibilities, many fans wanted to see Tom Holland unite with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's versions of the friendly neighborhood superhero return for one last hurrah. Now that they've gotten their wish, however, some Marvel aficionados want even more.