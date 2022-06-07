First Jurassic World Dominion Reviews Will Make Your Head Spin

When Michael Crichton first wrote his novel "Jurassic Park" back in 1990, he probably didn't imagine that it would become a beloved cinematic franchise that would keep audiences coming back for more and more dinosaur action over the years. Although after the first trilogy of movies ended with 2001's "Jurassic Park III," it looked like that was it for the likes of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Satler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). But like the very dinosaurs themselves, Universal revived the franchise in 2015 for "Jurassic World" — which sees an improved, supposedly safer, version of the park.

Of course, those safety measures (once again) couldn't contain prehistoric beasts. And the end of its sequel, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," drastically changed the status quo of the entire planet as dinosaurs escape out of a Northern Californian compound. This poses a tantalizing question — what would the modern world look like if dinosaurs roamed free? Obviously, this idea is at the very heart of the franchise, and it's clear that these creatures are such a powerful force that it's almost impossible for humans to coexist with them.

Thankfully, "Jurassic World Dominion" is here to escalate things even further. The impressive trailers from the sequel revealed a globe-trotting adventure, with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) racing through different continents trying to escape various ancient beasts. And just to make things more exciting, Neill, Dern, and Goldblum are all returning to their roles from the original movie.

Thankfully, the first reactions from critics recently arrived online, so let's take a look at whether "Jurassic World Dominion" is worth your time ... or if it's a giant pile of dino-dung.