New Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Teases The Grand Finale The Series Deserves
It's been four years since "Jurassic World: Fallen Kindom" changed the landscape of the franchise forever, as dinosaurs were finally released out into the world thanks to Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). Judging by the poor Rotten Tomatoes score, the sequel wasn't exactly well received — although audiences clearly enjoyed it since it raked in over $1 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).
Fortunately, "Jurassic World Dominion" is nearly here — and it looks like it's going to rectify the mistakes of its predecessor. The film picks up several years after the incident at the Lockwood estate, and dinosaurs are causing chaos and destruction around the world. If these movies have taught us anything, it's that dinosaurs just aren't meant to be locked up — after all, life will find a way.
The latest sequel from director Colin Trevorrow finds Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) living together with Maisie as their adoptive daughter. Unfortunately, the devastation around the world is tipping the balance of planetary power away from humans and toward dinos. The first trailer shows Grady looking after Blue and her baby velociraptors living in a frozen wilderness, while a hulking Mosasaurus capsizes a fishing trawler, and a T-Rex trashes a drive-in theater. There's a new world order alright.
The first footage didn't reveal too many secrets, only offering fans a glimpse of the dino-action that's on the way. But Universal has finally released a brand new "Jurassic World Dominion" trailer, and it teases a grand finale worthy of the story Spielberg started back in 1993.
Jurassic World Dominion gets the original cast in on the action
Fans have known for a while that "Jurassic World Dominion" is bringing back the cast of the original film for the 2022 adventure, and the latest trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from that partnership. We already got a look at Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Satler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm in the first footage as they try to survive an encounter with a T-Rex alongside Owen and the new cast.
It's going to be interesting to see how they try and attempt to re-balance the world, considering the dinosaur issue is so widespread it'll be almost impossible to contain. Hopefully Grant, Satler, and Malcolm have got a few ideas up their sleeves. When speaking to Empire Magazine, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that a company called BioSyn is catching the dinosaurs — but this only leads to a bigger problem. "BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments. They claim it's a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there's some other stuff going on."
This latest trailer teases more of the wider story in "Jurassic World Dominion," but it's clearly keeping some of its cards close to the chest. So who knows, maybe we'll get those human-dinosaur hybrids that were meant to show up in the scrapped plans for "Jurassic Park 4" — let's hope not.