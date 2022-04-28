New Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Teases The Grand Finale The Series Deserves

It's been four years since "Jurassic World: Fallen Kindom" changed the landscape of the franchise forever, as dinosaurs were finally released out into the world thanks to Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). Judging by the poor Rotten Tomatoes score, the sequel wasn't exactly well received — although audiences clearly enjoyed it since it raked in over $1 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Fortunately, "Jurassic World Dominion" is nearly here — and it looks like it's going to rectify the mistakes of its predecessor. The film picks up several years after the incident at the Lockwood estate, and dinosaurs are causing chaos and destruction around the world. If these movies have taught us anything, it's that dinosaurs just aren't meant to be locked up — after all, life will find a way.

The latest sequel from director Colin Trevorrow finds Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) living together with Maisie as their adoptive daughter. Unfortunately, the devastation around the world is tipping the balance of planetary power away from humans and toward dinos. The first trailer shows Grady looking after Blue and her baby velociraptors living in a frozen wilderness, while a hulking Mosasaurus capsizes a fishing trawler, and a T-Rex trashes a drive-in theater. There's a new world order alright.

The first footage didn't reveal too many secrets, only offering fans a glimpse of the dino-action that's on the way. But Universal has finally released a brand new "Jurassic World Dominion" trailer, and it teases a grand finale worthy of the story Spielberg started back in 1993.