We Finally Know The Truth About Who Is Wearing Darth Vader's Suit In Obi-Wan Kenobi
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, and if there's one thing that the show has done tremendously so far, it's raising the stock of George Lucas' most infamous character — Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Director Deborah Chow's dark and ominous portrayal of the fallen Jedi-turned-Sith Lord in "Part III" of the series sent Force shivers down "Star Wars" fans' spines, with many remembering just how terrifying the character is when showing off his powers. "Modern 'Star Wars' has done an impeccable job at making Darth Vader the scariest motherf***er alive," wrote Twitter user @Stef_man_idk.
One of the biggest reasons viewers have been tuning into "Obi-Wan Kenobi" each week is to see what is going on with Christensen's Vader, who is making his long-awaited return after last appearing in 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." Much of the anticipation has stemmed from what form Christensen's Vader will show up in. Prior to the Disney+ series, the actor had largely only appeared as Anakin Skywalker and without the Darth Vader suit.
Now, the former Jedi apprentice is at the height of his Vader abilities and prowess, which surely means Christensen is ultimately forced to don the character's legendary digs for most of his scenes, right? Think again.
Darth Vader is played by three different people
According to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" stuntman Dmitrious Bistrevsky, the portrayal of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader is actually carried out by three different people. This includes Bistrevsky, another stunt person named Tom O'Connell, and Christensen, who surprisingly doesn't have any fight scenes or full-body shots while wearing the iconic Vader costume, according to Bistrevsky's claims on a June 1 Instagram post.
"Darth Vader is played by three people," Bistrevsky explained in the comments section of the post, which included questions from fans about his work. "We all worked together to create the best Darth Vader in cinematic history," he said. "It's me, it's Hayden, it's Tom [O'Connell]. We are a symbiosis. We all contributed our strengths to create the best representation of the character."
Bistrevsky went on to reveal that it is O'Connell who takes over fighting duties as Vader while he does full-body shots with the helmet on, and Christensen handles everything else. "Hayden and I both act in the Darth Vader scenes," the stuntman shared. "We bring the character and emotions (and the pain, suffering, anger). I'm 6'7", so when you see a full-body shot, it looks better having an actor than a CGI creation. Tom specializes in the fighting. The fights are Tom. Full body with Helmet on is me. Hayden carries the heaviest burden of all, the pain and betrayal of his best friend and once mentor."
According to Bistrevsky, all three men wore the Vader threads and worked as a team throughout the production, with Christensen being the Hollywood glue that bound them. "Without Hayden, there would be no story for me to tell," he said. Episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" air Wednesdays on Disney+.