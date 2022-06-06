We Finally Know The Truth About Who Is Wearing Darth Vader's Suit In Obi-Wan Kenobi

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, and if there's one thing that the show has done tremendously so far, it's raising the stock of George Lucas' most infamous character — Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Director Deborah Chow's dark and ominous portrayal of the fallen Jedi-turned-Sith Lord in "Part III" of the series sent Force shivers down "Star Wars" fans' spines, with many remembering just how terrifying the character is when showing off his powers. "Modern 'Star Wars' has done an impeccable job at making Darth Vader the scariest motherf***er alive," wrote Twitter user @Stef_man_idk.

One of the biggest reasons viewers have been tuning into "Obi-Wan Kenobi" each week is to see what is going on with Christensen's Vader, who is making his long-awaited return after last appearing in 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." Much of the anticipation has stemmed from what form Christensen's Vader will show up in. Prior to the Disney+ series, the actor had largely only appeared as Anakin Skywalker and without the Darth Vader suit.

Now, the former Jedi apprentice is at the height of his Vader abilities and prowess, which surely means Christensen is ultimately forced to don the character's legendary digs for most of his scenes, right? Think again.