Chace Crawford And Claudia Doumit On The Boys Season 3, Eric Kripke, And The Weirdest Moments - Exclusive Interview

Chace, The Deep has some of the wildest scenes that I've ever seen on TV. How do you get in the headspace to have raunchy moments with sea creatures? What do those scenes look like without the CGI? And do you tell your family not to watch the show?

Chace Crawford: Yes to everything. Yes to all of it. It was hard to sleep at night for a while, but I got through it. The funny thing is, without the CGI, it's very interesting. Like eating Timothy [the octopus] ... the little food parts were mochi balls or whatever, but they did put Scotch tape on my face and pulled my face ... And they were like, "Okay, we're done with that part." And then they do their magic [behind the scenes].

I did have a very long octopus necklace. It weighed like 40 pounds. They had to keep cutting limbs off of [it] because it was too heavy. It was a lot. And yes, my family can't watch this season.

Claudia Doumit: Did you tell them not to?

Chace Crawford: No. My mom literally was like, "Oh, and by the way, I keep seeing that this is the craziest season ever." And she asked, "Do I have to watch it?" Or something to that effect. I told her, "You don't have to watch it, Mom." My dad loves it, though. They both love it. But, honestly, I told them, "Guys, do not feel like you have to watch this season. Please don't. In fact, you're not allowed to."

Claudia Doumit: That's funny because I messaged them, and I said, "You have to watch this season, Chace's parents."

Chace Crawford: Yeah, right, exactly.