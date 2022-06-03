Pixar Has Given Fans An Early Tease Of The Thrilling Score For Lightyear

Ever since audiences boldly went to infinity and beyond with the iconic computer-animated character Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in Pixar's 1995 hit "Toy Story," the bumbling space ranger has carved out his own special niche in films and popular culture as well as launched a virtual galaxy of Buzz-centric merch. Appearing in a total of four "Toy Story" movies through 2019, Buzz also zooms into action in the direct-to-video film "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins" and the animated TV series "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command."

With the summer 2022 movie season beginning to heat things up at the box office, fans of the endearingly incompetent astronaut are eagerly awaiting Buzz's latest big-screen adventure, "Lightyear." The new feature film serves up the epic backstory of Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans), the "real" space ranger who inspired the toy action figure, in which he is catapulted into the future and joins forces with a ragtag crew of other characters to confront the enigmatic Zurg and his robot army.

Following the film's second trailer, fans already have an inkling of what's to come in the movie, scheduled to open in theaters only on June 17. And now, we've just been given our first audio insight into the upcoming animated outing.