Former Disney Exec Makes Bold Prediction About Johnny Depp And Pirates Of The Caribbean

The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp brought against ex-wife Amber Heard ended with the Fairfax County, Virginia, jury ruling in Depp's favor on all three charges (via People). Depp, in turn, was found to have defamed Heard on one of the three claims she brought against her ex-husband in a countersuit, with $15 million awarded in damages to Depp (although Heard will only be required to pay $10.35 million due to the state's cap on punitive damages) and $2 million awarded to Heard at the end of the trial. Throughout the trial and its aftermath, public opinion swayed significantly toward Depp's side, even despite Heard's own testimonies, presented evidence, and the fact that a British court ruled in 2020 that Depp had physically abused Heard on a number of occasions (via The Guardian).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Heard plans to appeal the lawsuit's verdict, so the public may not be rid of the much-publicized case yet. For now, speculation runs rampant about the future of both Depp's and Heard's acting careers after the trial, but one anonymous former Disney executive made a bold prediction for Depp and the future of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series he helped make a massive hit.

