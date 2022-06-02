What's Next For Johnny Depp's Career Isn't A Secret After Bombshell Verdict

The big court battle of 2022 has reached its conclusion, as the verdict of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuits ended with the jury ruling for Depp on three counts of defamation to the tune of €15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. One competing claim of defamation went for Heard, with $2 million of compensatory damages awarded. The simple arithmetic of the situation would indicate that — in the eyes of the law, at least — Depp has emerged as the big winner. However, the case didn't do any favors for either of the participants and their public images. Pretty much everyone else lost, too, as the public discourse around the case skewed heavily toward meme-filled misogyny (as noted by Rolling Stone and The Guardian).

Some might be wondering what happens to Depp now, including the man himself. After all, the actor has noted that the domestic violence allegations have caused considerable harm to his career, to the point that Disney — the entertainment juggernaut behind his successful "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise — distanced itself from him (via Variety). He was also famously forced to quit his role as Gellert Grinderwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

"Once that happened, I lost then," Depp stated about Heard's 2018 allegations against him during his cross-examination. "No matter the outcome of this trial, I'll carry that for the rest of my days ... I'm suing her over defamation and the various falsities that she used to bring my life to an end."

Depp might feel that his career is done, but history indicates otherwise. After all, Hollywood loves nothing more than a dramatic comeback story, and while the last few years may have marked the nadir for his reputation, there's reason to believe that he's gearing up for a grand return ... whether he realizes it or not.