The Detail That Has New Amsterdam Fans Scratching Their Heads

Like its fellow NBC drama "ER," "New Amsterdam" is loosely based on the real experiences of an actual medical professional. The series was originally adapted from the memoirs of former Bellevue Hospital supervisor Dr. Eric Manheimer. However, the show's writers naturally have had to inject some fictional drama and romantic tension into the storylines.

For one, there's the "will they-won't they" love story between New Amsterdam Medical Director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Oncology Department Head Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), as well as Dr. Lauren Bloom's (Janet Montgomery) relationship with Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan). Then there's the tragic death of Max's wife Georgia (Lisa O'Hare) after she gives birth to their child, Luna. Poor Max even goes through throat cancer in the first season, though according to TV Insider, this is directly based on Manheimer's own previous diagnosis and recovery.

Fans of the show are pretty used to heart-wrenching plot twists and major story changes by now. But they were understandably confused by a detail that just doesn't make sense.