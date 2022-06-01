Who Is The British Actor In The New T-Mobile Commercial?

If T-Mobile happens to see a sudden uptick in new subscribers, it might just have something to do with their new, Matt Bomer-meets-Jamie Dornan spokesperson. In a recent ad campaign (via YouTube), the cell phone provider sympathizes with the objections of Verizon and AT&T users — that is, people who are unhappy with fancily-worded cost increases – before luring them in with a potential $1,000 rebate for switching over. It may not sound all that compelling, but as any halfway decent marketing team knows, if you mix big bold typeface with free money, a debonair British actor, and just a touch of self-aware humor ... well, your commercial is likely to win over some viewers.

So that's exactly what they did, and at the end of his spiel, the aforementioned British actor says, "And you should listen to me, I'm a British actor." Fair enough. But before we all start tearing up our current phone plans and subjecting ourselves to the inevitable fine print explanation about why we won't actually be getting $1,000, let's take a moment to figure out just who exactly this clearly trustworthy, noble, and exceptionally well-informed actor is. Because if you think he looks familiar, it's because you may have seen him in some of your favorite TV shows and movies.