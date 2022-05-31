Simu Liu Has Some Interesting Advice For Curious Barbie Movie Fans

The marketing team for "Barbie" might be pulling off the best campaign of the last decade. The title is without a doubt one of the buzziest titles in the works in Hollywood, and yet the public knows almost no concrete details about it.

Following 2017's "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is hot off two critically acclaimed films, and it seems she can command any cast she wants. Of course, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Scott Evans, Issa Rae, and Alexandra Shipp are just some of the many talented actors who have joined the project. Aside from Robbie taking on the titular role and Gosling playing her lover Ken, almost every other new cast member's part is being kept top secret. Even a plot synopsis for the script which was written by Gerwig with her partner Noah Baumbach, himself a lauded filmmaker, has been left to simple rumors among fans.

So far, the only substantive piece of promotional material we've seen for the movie is a single first-look image of Robbie in costume. However, there have also been plenty of other curious pieces of information to come from the production. Interestingly, Liu explained to GQ that he took part in rigorous dance rehearsals as part of his preparation for the project. Recently, Liu has teased the public with even more intriguing comments about the film.