Simu Liu Has Some Interesting Advice For Curious Barbie Movie Fans
The marketing team for "Barbie" might be pulling off the best campaign of the last decade. The title is without a doubt one of the buzziest titles in the works in Hollywood, and yet the public knows almost no concrete details about it.
Following 2017's "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is hot off two critically acclaimed films, and it seems she can command any cast she wants. Of course, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Scott Evans, Issa Rae, and Alexandra Shipp are just some of the many talented actors who have joined the project. Aside from Robbie taking on the titular role and Gosling playing her lover Ken, almost every other new cast member's part is being kept top secret. Even a plot synopsis for the script which was written by Gerwig with her partner Noah Baumbach, himself a lauded filmmaker, has been left to simple rumors among fans.
So far, the only substantive piece of promotional material we've seen for the movie is a single first-look image of Robbie in costume. However, there have also been plenty of other curious pieces of information to come from the production. Interestingly, Liu explained to GQ that he took part in rigorous dance rehearsals as part of his preparation for the project. Recently, Liu has teased the public with even more intriguing comments about the film.
Simu Liu loves the public being unsure of Barbie
Talking with The Independent, Simu Liu let fans know that he's thoroughly enjoying the mystery around his next project "Barbie." "The discourse online is giving me life," Liu said. "With every casting announcement or bit of news, they're like: 'What is this?' And that's perfect — the less you know about it the better."
Liu's enthusiasm is encouraging. He doesn't reveal any plot details about the film, but he clearly wouldn't want to anyway. The actor has shared little about the role on social media as well, merely resharing his casting announcement in March 2020 with the quip "I guess it's salads for dinner" on Twitter.
During his interview with The Independent, Liu also took the opportunity to offer up information on yet another noteworthy bit of preparation he completed for his "Barbie" role: waxing his entire body. On the subject, Liu shared: "Waxing has been an education, to say the least... It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."
While audiences won't see if Liu's painful preparation pays off until July 21, 2023, there will likely be plenty more debate about the film before then, which should entertain the actor at least.