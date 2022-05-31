Stranger Things Producer Reveals The Truth Behind Splitting Season 4 Into Two Parts

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" is already a runaway hit for Netflix following its debut on Friday, May 27, pulling in record viewing numbers for the streaming platform over Memorial Day weekend. The show has also continued its winning streak with both critics and fans, garnering an extremely positive rating of 94% critical rating and 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest chapter of the Netflix show not only evolves the world it's set in and pushes its characters to new places but develops its horror and science fiction elements even further. The introduction of the villainous Vecna character sees the otherwordly creature quickly become not only a focal point of the plot but a major antagonist, too.

"Stranger Things 4" is also unique with its approach to the release schedule for this season. Split into two separate volumes, the first consists of seven episodes, all of which were released on May 27. Soon, Volume 2 will be added to Netflix on July 1 and will include the remaining two episodes. Notably, all Season 4 episodes will run over the traditional one-hour mark.

Some fans may wonder what the logic is behind holding back two episodes from fans, especially since no other season of "Stranger Things" has ever attempted such a thing (not to mention, that cliffhanger ending has us on tenterhooks). However, a key "Stranger Things" creative has recently revealed the exact reasoning behind the decision to split Season 4 into two volumes — and it totally makes sense.