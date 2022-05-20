Stranger Things 4 Release Schedule Is Even Weirder Than The Upside Down

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" promises to be the series' biggest yet. While many of the specifics of its plot are under wraps, numbers alone indicate that the upcoming batch of episodes will constitute a supersized season. The budget for Season 4, for instance, averages out to a whopping $30 million per episode.

"Stranger Things" Season 4 is so big, in fact, that Netflix decided not to release the whole season at once as is customary for the streaming service, but separate it into two halves — or Volumes, as they're called in official materials. Furthermore, most episodes will now run for a full hour or thereabouts rather than 45 minutes as was the case in the past, and Episodes 7 and 9 specifically will rival feature films in length. All of this to say, the next outing of "Stranger Things" will take risks and explore new territory unprecedented both in past seasons of the show and seemingly by Netflix at large.

With Volume 1's premiere imminent, sources with knowledge of Netflix's plans for the series revealed one more surprising idiosyncrasy of "Stranger Things" Season 4's release schedule.