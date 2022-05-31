Stranger Things' Vecna Has Yet Another Pop Culture Inspiration Apparently

"Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1" introduces a number of interesting and important new players, but none of the season's rookie characters make quite as much of an impact as Vecna does. The villainous figure makes his startling debut at the end of the season premiere of "Stranger Things 4" when he brutally kills Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) after spending the entire episode tormenting her with various traumatic and disturbing visions. Vecna goes on to repeat that cycle several times throughout "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1," and as a result, kills a number of innocent Hawkins civilians.

But even if Vecna weren't responsible for a number of heinous acts throughout the season's first few episodes, the character would still be a frightening figure. That's because Vecna is, like many of the other inhabitants of the Upside Down, a visually grotesque entity, one that calls to mind iconic horror movie figures like Freddy Krueger and Pinhead. It's not until the final episode of "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1" that the series reveals the true identity of Vecna, but even when equipped with the knowledge of his human origins, it's Vecna's terrifying design that is likely to be what sticks in the minds of viewers whenever they think about the character.

Those same viewers may also be surprised to learn that "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer were partially inspired by one other iconic TV villain when they were creating Vecna. At least, that's according to the man responsible for Vecna's terrifying design.