Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, And Danny Ramirez On Learning To Fly - Exclusive Interview

"Top Gun: Maverick" picks up more than 30 years after the original "Top Gun," with hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) testing planes for the Navy out in the desert after decades of avoiding promotions in rank. But when a dangerous situation involving a hostile nation develops, Maverick is called back to the Fighter Weapons School (a.k.a. TOPGUN) to train a new team of pilots for a classified mission that few can fly and even fewer might return from.

To achieve the kind of realism that Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski all deemed essential for a "Top Gun" sequel, Cruise — an experienced pilot himself — put the new members of the cast through a rigorous five-month course so that they could actually go up in the Navy's F/A-18 Hornets (with Navy pilots at the helm) and film their aerial sequences for real. The results are some of the most spectacular aerial sequences ever filmed, with the cast, from Cruise on down, right in the middle of them.

Three of those new cast members — Greg Tarzan Davis (who plays "Coyote"), Glen Powell ("Hangman"), and Danny Ramirez ("Fanboy") — told us about their filming experiences, which also included water survival training and coping with gravitational forces (G's) when flying that high and that fast.