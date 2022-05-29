Top Gun: Maverick Is Poised To Make History At The Box Office

"Top Gun" fans have waited 36 years for a sequel, and Tom Cruise and Paramount Studios finally obliged them this summer with "Top Gun: Maverick." Cruise returns as Air Force ace Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, while co-star Val Kilmer is back as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. The actors who are new to Jerry Bruckheimer's fictional world of top-tier fighter pilots include Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, and Jon Hamm. Jennifer Connelly also stars as Penny Benjamin, taking over for Kelly McGillis's Charlie as Maverick's romantic interest. As revealed in the gripping trailers for the sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick" picks up Maverick's story as he is called back to train a new class of pilots for a mission to bomb a uranium enrichment facility in the snowy mountains of Eastern Europe.

Critics have passed judgment on "Top Gun: Maverick," with many noting it as a superior feature to the original. As of Sunday, May 29, the sequel earned ratings of 97% from critics and 99% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Guardian's Mark Kermode wrote, "'Top Gun: Maverick' offers exactly the kind of air-punching spectacle that reminds people why a trip to the cinema beats staying at home and watching Netflix." Over at The Atlantic, film critic David Sims remarked, "As a stand-alone blockbuster that's just trying to suck viewers' eyeballs out of their sockets with hellacious flight photography and thunderous sound, 'Maverick' is just what every cineplex in the country has been crying out for."

It seems audiences everywhere are flocking to theaters, curious to experience the G-force-like effects of watching "Top Gun: Maverick" for themselves because the latest box office totals and projections point to the sequel breaking records in its opening weekend.