Javicia Leslie Makes A Bold Batwoman Comparison

Javicia Leslie's groundbreaking run on The CW's "Batwoman" series may have been short-lived, but it's one that won't be forgotten any time soon. Not only did "The Family Business" and "God Friended Me" star get two full seasons on the show as Caped Crusader Ryan Wilder following Ruby Rose's exit in 2020, but she also got to serve as DC's first-ever bisexual Batwoman, as well as the first Black woman in the role (via NBC News). "It was really important for this Batwoman to empower the individuals she represents," Leslie told NBC News in June 2021.

On the show, her Ryan Wilder character is bullied for being part of the LGBTQ+ community. She also deals with struggles related to being in the foster care system and being an unhoused individual, along with being incarcerated, according to NBC News. "What I love is that she's not only strong enough to keep going, but she's also an advocate and fights for her community," Leslie explained. "I think that subconsciously it plants seeds of empowerment in our community ... seeds of power, strength, and toughness."

Following the cancellation of "Batwoman" in April 2022, Leslie has had some time to look back and reflect on her time as the DC hero. In doing so, she made a powerful connection between her CW series and a massively popular MCU movie.