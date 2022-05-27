Pedro Pascal Explains The Beautiful Reason The Mandalorian Took Off His Helmet

"Star Wars" fever is running rampant right now as Lucasfilm and Disney continue to whet the appetites of fans across the globe with their annual Celebration convention in Anaheim, California. As with past conventions, trailers, new content, and news related to the ever-evolving "Star Wars" universe will be released throughout the holiday weekend. This includes stuff related to the franchise's flagship Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," which will be returning for Season 3 later this year. With all the hoopla surrounding Jon Favreau's darling space saga — especially after its Season 2 finale and Mando's "The Book of Boba Fett" appearance with Grogu — the demand for a new "Mandalorian" story has never been higher.

"I can remain a little oblivious in terms of how much people are taking this in and how much I'm a part of that," series lead Pedro Pascal explained in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "Maybe I'm a little bit of a commitment-phobe, because the coolness of it really, really excites me, and the lifespan of it really intimidates me."

When fans last saw Pascal's Din Djarin character in "The Mandalorian," the galaxy-trotting bounty hunter was saying goodbye to his beloved travel buddy Grogu aka Baby Yoda. The little guy was being taken off to receive training from Luke Skywalker, who made a grand entrance in the show's finale. Right before seeing him off, Djarin made the shocking decision to break his Mandalorian code and take off his iconic helmet in front of Grogu and Luke before saying goodbye. In his interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal explained the beautiful reason why.