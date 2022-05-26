The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Coming To Disney+ Sooner Than You Think

"Star Wars" fans have been eagerly awaiting this auspicious weekend. Not only will the first batch of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" episodes be released, but today marks the first day of Star Wars Celebration (via StarWarsCelebration.com). During the gathering, it was revealed that The Mandalorian and Grogu will be returning to Disney+ in February 2023.

The franchise's official Twitter account also tweeted out the release window, in addition to the first poster, which features the Disney+ show's logo alongside a crisp green and starry view. No footage from the upcoming season was released today, though Saturday's panel offerings boast a conversation with "The Mandalorian" creatives Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Although details about those panels are still under wraps, it seems possible that Disney could be waiting until then to reveal the first look at the upcoming season.

The February release window might come as a shock to many as the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" debuted in the winter, with finales airing right around Christmas. Beyond that, the third season will debut more than two years after the finale of Mando's sophomore outing, which wrapped up in December of 2020. While the wait for the third season has been long, fans also saw The Mandalorian and Grogu pop up earlier this year in "The Book of Boba Fett."

Of course, before those two beloved characters return, plenty of other "Star Wars" news will be in the air. In addition to releasing the first trailer for Diego Luna's upcoming "Andor" series, Lucasfilm also announced plans for yet another Disney+ "Star Wars" show. "Skeleton Crew" is set to star actor Jude Law (via Variety).