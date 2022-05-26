Disney Presentation Reveals The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot Details And The Return Of A Fan Favorite

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is officially underway in Anaheim, and already there's a torrent of new information about the new and returning Star Wars TV shows on Disney+.

The event kicked off with Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase, which Looper attended. During the presentation, "The Mandalorian" creator and executive producer Jon Favreau and his fellow executive producer Dave Filoni stopped by to tease the upcoming third season of the show. Not only did they reveal key plot details, they confirmed several beloved "Mandalorian" characters will be coming back.

When the story last left off at the end of "The Book of Boba Fett," Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — chose to abandon his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and resume his spacefaring life with his adoptive father Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Upon his return, he found Din in his own personal crisis. Din had won the ancestral Mandalorian weapon, the Darksaber, in combat with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), which would ordinarily give him the right to rule the planet Mandalore. Problem was, Din violated the Mandalorian code by voluntarily removing his helmet, putting the legitimacy of his claim in doubt.

Now, heading into Season 3, Mando and Grogu are left to pick up the pieces — and they'll be seeing some familiar faces.