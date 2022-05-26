Disney+ Andor Trailer Returns Us To The World Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Ahead of the Disney+ debut of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the House of Mouse is already giving fans a look at its next big "Star Wars" series, "Andor."
The first teaser trailer was revealed Thursday alongside other major "Star Wars" announcements, as part of Disney's Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California. Slated to premiere as a Disney+ exclusive in August, the series will star Diego Luna as the titular Cassian Andor, the Rebellion hero whom Luna first played in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The show will be set approximately five years prior to the events of that film — in which Cassian Andor was shown to lead a group of rebels on a no-way-back mission to steal the Death Star plans, setting the stage for the Battle of Yaavin in the classic "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope."
Luna is quoted as saying, "You're not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning. I cannot wait for you to meet him" (via The Hollywood Reporter). The first two episodes of the show will premiere August 31st, with the full season being comprised of 12 episodes in total. A second season will follow at some point in the future. "Andor" will join a growing slate of "Star Wars" series on Disney+, including "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Ahsoka."
The Andor teaser trailer shows us the Empire at its most powerful
The first "Andor" teaser trailer, which was also posted to the official "Star Wars" Twitter page and YouTube, gives us our best look yet at the galaxy during the height of the Empire's reign. It begins with a planet under Imperial invasion, the world's locals panicked and scattering as their home is flooded with Imperial gunships, Stormtroopers, and jackbooted Imperial officials. Cassian Andor himself is seen ducking behind a doorway to avoid being seen by the troops.
"They're so proud of themselves," Andor says in voiceover, "so fat and satisfied." As he narrates, we see an Imperial board room full of commanding officers decked out in sleek white uniforms, followed by two grey-suited officers sipping from black coffee mugs on board what appears to be a Star Destroyer or other Imperial vessel.
Everywhere, the Empire seems to be at the height of its power, with plenty more terrifying Imperial forces appearing throughout the trailer, such as a pair of wicked-looking Death Troopers. We even see the inside of the Senate chamber, now empty in this era of galactic dictatorship. But the Rebels look to be growing stronger, too, taking the forces of evil head-on and mounting a resistance on the ground.
Of course, the fate of Cassian Andor is already set in stone. He dies on the planet Scarif during the events of "Rogue One," giving his life to ensure that the Death Star plans fall into the Rebellion's hands. In that way, "Andor" shares something in common with a show like "Better Call Saul." It's not about the final destination, but rather the journey there. "Andor" promises a wider look at the galaxy far, far away.