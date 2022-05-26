Disney+ Andor Trailer Returns Us To The World Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The first "Andor" teaser trailer, which was also posted to the official "Star Wars" Twitter page and YouTube, gives us our best look yet at the galaxy during the height of the Empire's reign. It begins with a planet under Imperial invasion, the world's locals panicked and scattering as their home is flooded with Imperial gunships, Stormtroopers, and jackbooted Imperial officials. Cassian Andor himself is seen ducking behind a doorway to avoid being seen by the troops.

"They're so proud of themselves," Andor says in voiceover, "so fat and satisfied." As he narrates, we see an Imperial board room full of commanding officers decked out in sleek white uniforms, followed by two grey-suited officers sipping from black coffee mugs on board what appears to be a Star Destroyer or other Imperial vessel.

Everywhere, the Empire seems to be at the height of its power, with plenty more terrifying Imperial forces appearing throughout the trailer, such as a pair of wicked-looking Death Troopers. We even see the inside of the Senate chamber, now empty in this era of galactic dictatorship. But the Rebels look to be growing stronger, too, taking the forces of evil head-on and mounting a resistance on the ground.

Of course, the fate of Cassian Andor is already set in stone. He dies on the planet Scarif during the events of "Rogue One," giving his life to ensure that the Death Star plans fall into the Rebellion's hands. In that way, "Andor" shares something in common with a show like "Better Call Saul." It's not about the final destination, but rather the journey there. "Andor" promises a wider look at the galaxy far, far away.