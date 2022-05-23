Why Andor Could Be The Darkest Star Wars Series Yet

"Star Wars" fans are destined for multiple treats this summer. While the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series draws nearer and nearer, Lucasfilm also expects to release "Andor" from Tony Gilroy — best known for writing the "Bourne" movies and pitching in on "Rogue One" — and starring Diego Luna by the end of the summer. "Andor" brings Luna back as Cassian Andor, the expert rebel spy featured prominently in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Cassian actually dies in "Rogue One," but his solo series takes a step even further back to explore how his character wound up as a key player in the early rebellion that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo eventually join.

Cassian is not the only intriguing "Star Wars" character who will feature in the series: Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), a character known for helping create the rebellion but who has mostly sat on the sidelines of "Star Wars" stories, will also star in the series and show how she and Cassian eventually meet in the early stages of the war between the rebels and the Empire. If this seems like a lot of ground to cover, don't worry — according to Vanity Fair, Gilroy has already started working on Season 2.

Even a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars" hasn't generally been considered tonally "dark" as a whole. But given the story at hand, Gilroy and Luna, who is also executive producing the series, say "Andor" could be the darkest "Star Wars" has ever gone over its upcoming 12 episodes (via Deadline).