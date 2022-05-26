The David Guetta Music Video You Likely Didn't Realize Starred Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta's devastating death is sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry as the world mourns the sudden loss of the late 67-year-old actor. Liotta, whose career started in the 1970s, reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming an upcoming movie called "Dangerous Waters" (via Deadline). The New Jersey-born actor will be remembered for roles in movies like "Field of Dreams" (1989), "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021), "Marriage Story" (2019), and most notably as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorcese's 1990 crime epic "Goodfellas."

All in all, Liotta had 126 acting credits on his IMDb page at the time of his death, including six upcoming projects he either completed or was filming. Fans hoping to catch Liotta in one of his now-posthumous roles can catch him on the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Black Bird," which premieres on July 8 (via Variety).

Liotta had a number of interesting TV roles, including a hosting stint on "Saturday Night Live" for a January 2003 episode with musical guest the Donnas. And in the later years of Liotta's career, he even forayed into the world of music videos, with one of the more notable DJs and record producers of the last several decades.