The Ending Of The Mayor Of Kingstown Season 1 Explained

This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "The Mayor of Kingstown."

"The Mayor of Kingstown" is another testosterone-driven vehicle from Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of "Yellowstone." The series, set in a Rust Belt town with seven prisons located within a 10-mile radius, centers around Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) in the titular role, a man who serves as a go-between for prisoners, law enforcement, guards, and politicians.

Mike is a man who desperately wants out of Kingstown but can't bring himself to leave, serving as his brother Mitch's (Kyle Chandler) right-hand man until Mitch is murdered. Mike steps in to "tie up loose ends," although it's not entirely clear what they are. However, he quickly finds himself scrambling to hold together a prison and town that are both coming apart at the seams.

In the Season 1 finale of "The Mayor of Kingstown," Mike's negotiating skills are put to the test as he deals with a deadly uprising at the prison. The finale shines a spotlight on Mike's mistakes throughout the season and explores the failings of a prison system rife with corruption and violence. Here's a deeper look into what happens during the Season 1 finale of "The Mayor of Kingstown."